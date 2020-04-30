2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX), TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

The shares of Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Emerald Holding Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $11.50. Barclays was of a view that EEX is Underweight in its latest report on January 18, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that EEX is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.51.

The shares of the company added by 25.48% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.15 while ending the day at $2.61. During the trading session, a total of 620201.0 shares were traded which represents a -98.46% decline from the average session volume which is 312510.0 shares. EEX had ended its last session trading at $2.08. Emerald Holding Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 EEX 52-week low price stands at $1.58 while its 52-week high price is $14.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Emerald Holding Inc. generated 9.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 541.67%. Emerald Holding Inc. has the potential to record 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on September 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) is now rated as Hold. The Benchmark Company also rated TRUE as Downgrade on March 25, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that TRUE could surge by 23.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.78% to reach $3.34/share. It started the day trading at $2.63 and traded between $2.30 and $2.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRUE’s 50-day SMA is 2.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.75. The stock has a high of $7.24 for the year while the low is $1.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.90%, as 11.24M EEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.63% of TrueCar Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,626,859 shares of TRUE, with a total valuation of $45,076,999.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its TrueCar Inc. shares by 42.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,729,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,904,377 shares of TrueCar Inc. which are valued at $23,544,190. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of TrueCar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.