2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL), Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

The shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carnival Corporation & Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Neutral the CCL stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on December 23, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that CCL is Hold in its latest report on October 07, 2019. UBS thinks that CCL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $22.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.75.

The shares of the company added by 15.42% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.63 while ending the day at $16.69. During the trading session, a total of 106.83 million shares were traded which represents a -105.56% decline from the average session volume which is 51.97 million shares. CCL had ended its last session trading at $14.46. Carnival Corporation & Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 CCL 52-week low price stands at $7.80 while its 52-week high price is $56.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Carnival Corporation & Plc generated 1.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Carnival Corporation & Plc has the potential to record -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $67.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.82% to reach $44.00/share. It started the day trading at $55.14 and traded between $50.06 and $53.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTH’s 50-day SMA is 47.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.17. The stock has a high of $76.83 for the year while the low is $25.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.70%, as 1.32M CCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.92% of Meritage Homes Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.37, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 683.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 23,858 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,499,157 shares of MTH, with a total valuation of $200,774,222. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $152,593,107 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Meritage Homes Corporation shares by 1.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,223,795 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -37,823 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation which are valued at $117,700,755. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its Meritage Homes Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 53,090 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,400,168 shares and is now valued at $51,120,134. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Meritage Homes Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.