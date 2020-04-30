2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER), AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

The shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $60 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AerCap Holdings N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2019, to Neutral the AER stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on May 04, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Macquarie was of a view that AER is Outperform in its latest report on March 14, 2018. Citigroup thinks that AER is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $49.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 173.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.30.

The shares of the company added by 17.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $26.14 while ending the day at $28.47. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a 10.32% incline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. AER had ended its last session trading at $24.31. AerCap Holdings N.V. currently has a market cap of $3.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.51, with a beta of 2.05. AER 52-week low price stands at $10.42 while its 52-week high price is $64.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AerCap Holdings N.V. generated 1.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.21%. AerCap Holdings N.V. has the potential to record 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.45% to reach $22.80/share. It started the day trading at $10.25 and traded between $9.19 and $10.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXGN’s 50-day SMA is 10.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.77. The stock has a high of $25.84 for the year while the low is $7.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.88%, as 1.40M AER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.65% of AxoGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 514.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.12% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of AxoGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.