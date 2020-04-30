1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.07, with weekly volatility at 6.45% and ATR at 1.04. The FLWS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.15 and a $21.77 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.67 million, which was -135.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 709.97K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.59% on 04/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $17.78 before closing at $18.92. FLWS’s previous close was $18.09 while the outstanding shares total 63.84M. The firm has a beta of 1.08, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.08, and a growth ratio of 1.45.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail Other company 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FLWS, the company has in raw cash 295.56 million on their books with 13.85 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 431593000 million total, with 226703000 million as their total liabilities.

FLWS were able to record 151.44 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 122.64 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 162.16 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. recorded a total of 605.64 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.67% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 69.08%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 336.47 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 269.17 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 63.84M with the revenue now reading 1.15 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLWS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLWS attractive?

In related news, Director, ELMORE LEONARD J sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.61, for a total value of 40,830. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DeMark Eugene F now sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 69,826. Also, CEO and President, MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 29. The shares were price at an average price of 15.17 per share, with a total market value of 189,625. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO and President, MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G now holds 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 188,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.10%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FLWS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.50.