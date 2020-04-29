Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has a beta of 2.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 2.88, and a growth ratio of 0.44. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.51, with weekly volatility at 6.86% and ATR at 2.65. The AER stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.42 and a $64.86 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 19.56% on 04/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $23.89 before closing at $29.07. Intraday shares traded counted 1.02 million, which was 59.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.51M. AER’s previous close was $24.31 while the outstanding shares total 132.12M.

Investors have identified the Air Services Other company AerCap Holdings N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1348282000 million total, with 3970572000 million as their total liabilities.

AER were able to record -253.41 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -114.69 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 3.11 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, AerCap Holdings N.V. recorded a total of 1.26 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 5.0%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AER sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AER attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.01%.

6 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AerCap Holdings N.V.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AER stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $55.29.