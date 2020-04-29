Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

The shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $4 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workhorse Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Buy the WKHS stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on May 10, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Maxim Group was of a view that WKHS is Buy in its latest report on March 14, 2017.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 274.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.35.

The shares of the company added by 18.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.42 while ending the day at $2.88. During the trading session, a total of 3.18 million shares were traded which represents a -96.42% decline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. WKHS had ended its last session trading at $2.44. WKHS 52-week low price stands at $0.77 while its 52-week high price is $5.37.

The Workhorse Group Inc. generated 24.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -63.64%.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) is now rated as Mkt Perform. H.C. Wainwright also rated AIMT as Reiterated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that AIMT could surge by 59.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.61% to reach $43.20/share. It started the day trading at $19.31 and traded between $17.53 and $17.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIMT’s 50-day SMA is 17.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.98. The stock has a high of $37.00 for the year while the low is $10.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.93%, as 16.55M WKHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 32.84% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more AIMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 310,054 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,622,538 shares of AIMT, with a total valuation of $81,076,998. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AIMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,955,092 worth of shares.

Similarly, Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares by 2.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,380,441 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -91,299 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $48,745,959. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 59,757 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,337,453 shares and is now valued at $48,126,072. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.