Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 398.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.65.

The shares of the company added by 26.81% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.35 while ending the day at $1.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -159.16% decline from the average session volume which is 748330.0 shares. ONCY had ended its last session trading at $1.38. ONCY 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $6.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oncolytics Biotech Inc. generated 10.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.53%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has the potential to record -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $110. Mizuho also rated TWLO as Initiated on April 15, 2020, with its price target of $125 suggesting that TWLO could surge by 18.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $109.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.41% to reach $129.05/share. It started the day trading at $110.57 and traded between $104.40 and $104.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWLO’s 50-day SMA is 99.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 111.18. The stock has a high of $151.00 for the year while the low is $68.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.90%, as 17.22M ONCY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.79% of Twilio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TWLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 722,991 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,225,813 shares of TWLO, with a total valuation of $1,004,598,005. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more TWLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $978,912,586 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Twilio Inc. shares by 9.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,119,827 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 730,215 shares of Twilio Inc. which are valued at $726,643,318. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Twilio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,123,861 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,009,945 shares and is now valued at $448,339,978. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Twilio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.