Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

The shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on November 30, 2018. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocwen Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on April 28, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Compass Point was of a view that OCN is Neutral in its latest report on March 03, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that OCN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.24.

The shares of the company added by 10.60% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.4091 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a -2.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. OCN had ended its last session trading at $0.41. OCN 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.23.

The Ocwen Financial Corporation generated 492.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.55%.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. H.C. Wainwright also rated ALLO as Initiated on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that ALLO could surge by 22.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.51% to reach $34.46/share. It started the day trading at $29.29 and traded between $26.30 and $26.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALLO’s 50-day SMA is 23.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.41. The stock has a high of $33.80 for the year while the low is $17.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.88%, as 14.11M OCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.18% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 707.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more ALLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 1,268,228 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,542,678 shares of ALLO, with a total valuation of $127,189,660. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ALLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,666,896 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,888,021 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -52,538 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $75,583,128. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,356 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,867,310 shares and is now valued at $75,180,506. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.