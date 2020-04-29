Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN), Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

The shares of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Groupon Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Sell the GRPN stock while also putting a $2.40 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on February 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. B. Riley FBR was of a view that GRPN is Buy in its latest report on November 08, 2018. Wedbush thinks that GRPN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 189.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.69.

The shares of the company added by 12.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.25 while ending the day at $1.39. During the trading session, a total of 24.46 million shares were traded which represents a -30.97% decline from the average session volume which is 18.68 million shares. GRPN had ended its last session trading at $1.24. Groupon Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GRPN 52-week low price stands at $0.48 while its 52-week high price is $3.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Groupon Inc. generated 750.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. Groupon Inc. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.81% to reach $1.24/share. It started the day trading at $0.48 and traded between $0.38 and $0.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XOG’s 50-day SMA is 0.4941 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0619. The stock has a high of $4.90 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.36%, as 20.74M GRPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.69% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 39.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more XOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 2,027,004 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,669,897 shares of XOG, with a total valuation of $4,924,697. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more XOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,535,033 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by 3.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,903,182 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -300,242 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. which are valued at $3,335,143. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.