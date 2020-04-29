Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT), Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

The shares of Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Elevate Credit Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $6. Jefferies was of a view that ELVT is Hold in its latest report on January 08, 2019. William Blair thinks that ELVT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.61.

The shares of the company added by 9.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.52 while ending the day at $1.64. During the trading session, a total of 530958.0 shares were traded which represents a -27.39% decline from the average session volume which is 416810.0 shares. ELVT had ended its last session trading at $1.50. ELVT 52-week low price stands at $0.89 while its 52-week high price is $5.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Elevate Credit Inc. generated 91.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.89%. Elevate Credit Inc. has the potential to record 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $3.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.66% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.85 and traded between $3.18 and $3.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VXRT’s 50-day SMA is 1.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.89. The stock has a high of $4.12 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1283834.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -53.08%, as 602,375 ELVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.90% of Vaxart Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 271.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 891.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC bought more VXRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC purchasing 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,200,000 shares of VXRT, with a total valuation of $44,604,000. BML Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more VXRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,961,044 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Vaxart Inc. shares by 41.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,369,774 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 403,821 shares of Vaxart Inc. which are valued at $2,424,500. In the same vein, BG Fund Management Luxembourg SA increased its Vaxart Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 123,420 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 123,420 shares and is now valued at $218,453. Following these latest developments, around 1.04% of Vaxart Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.