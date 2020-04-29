The Thing That Hid Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s Strength

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.30% on 04/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $46.56 before closing at $44.92. Intraday shares traded counted 2.11 million, which was -177.07% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 760.10K. RPD’s previous close was $46.94 while the outstanding shares total 50.05M. The firm has a beta of 1.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.48, with weekly volatility at 4.26% and ATR at 2.83. The RPD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.34 and a $66.01 high.

Investors have identified the Application Software company Rapid7 Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RPD, the company has in raw cash 123.41 million on their books with 7.18 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 364596000 million total, with 286673000 million as their total liabilities.

RPD were able to record -36.94 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 23.85 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.42 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Rapid7 Inc. recorded a total of 91.65 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 24.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 9.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 25.36 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 66.29 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 50.05M with the revenue now reading -0.29 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RPD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RPD attractive?

In related news, Director, Schodorf Thomas E sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 37.44, for a total value of 4,680. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, General Counsel, Kaes Peter now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 449,000. Also, Director, Schodorf Thomas E sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were price at an average price of 46.98 per share, with a total market value of 5,873. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Kalowski Jeffrey now holds 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,116,812. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

14 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rapid7 Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RPD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.35.