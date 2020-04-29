Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) previous close was $236.69 while the outstanding shares total 60.52M. The firm has a beta of 1.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 76.57, and a growth ratio of 5.74. PAYC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.77% on 04/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $230.82 before closing at $266.92. Intraday shares traded counted 994316.0, which was 9.61% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.10M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.83, with weekly volatility at 4.44% and ATR at 16.84. The PAYC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $163.42 and a $342.00 high.

Investors have identified the Application Software company Paycom Software Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PAYC, the company has in raw cash 133.67 million on their books with 1.77 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1871100000 million total, with 1753522000 million as their total liabilities.

PAYC were able to record 131.33 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 655.39 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 224.26 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Paycom Software Inc. recorded a total of 193.41 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 22.27% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 9.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 28.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 164.61 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 60.52M with the revenue now reading 0.79 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PAYC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PAYC attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Evans Jon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 230.38, for a total value of 691,132. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Boelte Craig E. now sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,498,206. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Boelte Craig E. sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 13. The shares were price at an average price of 221.06 per share, with a total market value of 309,482. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Sales Officer, York Jeffrey D. now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,319,545. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.50%.

3 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Paycom Software Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PAYC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $251.69.