Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

The shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $65 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Underweight the ADS stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ADS is Neutral in its latest report on December 02, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that ADS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 125.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.59.

The shares of the company added by 15.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $43.61 while ending the day at $47.60. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a -25.65% decline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. ADS had ended its last session trading at $41.39. Alliance Data Systems Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 2.26. Alliance Data Systems Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 14.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ADS 52-week low price stands at $20.51 while its 52-week high price is $161.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alliance Data Systems Corporation generated 3.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -446.27%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has the potential to record 12.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.98% to reach $2.43/share. It started the day trading at $2.51 and traded between $2.47 and $2.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UMC’s 50-day SMA is 2.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.36. The stock has a high of $2.85 for the year while the low is $1.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.44%, as 1.06M ADS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.05% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.53, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more UMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,115,437 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,262,261 shares of UMC, with a total valuation of $52,649,106. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more UMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,810,776 worth of shares.

Similarly, LMR Partners LLP decreased its United Microelectronics Corporation shares by 8.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,498,493 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,591,705 shares of United Microelectronics Corporation which are valued at $35,801,730. In the same vein, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… decreased its United Microelectronics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 157,930 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,474,978 shares and is now valued at $18,390,702.