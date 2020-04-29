Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) jump over 28.26% in a week: Is RRGB Giving A Buy Signal?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 19.41% on 04/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.77 before closing at $17.72. Intraday shares traded counted 1.15 million, which was -63.3% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 701.40K. RRGB’s previous close was $14.84 while the outstanding shares total 12.95M. The firm has a beta of 2.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.97, with weekly volatility at 9.90% and ATR at 1.49. The RRGB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.04 and a $37.29 high.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $192.18 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 105487000 million total, with 194586000 million as their total liabilities.

RRGB were able to record 606000.0 as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.48 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 57.91 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. recorded a total of 302.94 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.27% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.88%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 240.73 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 62.21 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 12.95M with the revenue now reading -0.60 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.29 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RRGB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RRGB attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Schweinfurth Lynn S bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.85, for a total value of 88,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, LUMPKIN STEVE now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,000. Also, Chief Concept Officer, MUHTAR JONATHAN A. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.39 per share, with a total market value of 8,388. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Kaufman Glenn B. now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,450. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

0 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RRGB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.00.