Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA), Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

The shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Johnson Rice in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Barclays was of a view that SLCA is Underweight in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that SLCA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.65.

The shares of the company added by 13.51% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.48 while ending the day at $1.68. During the trading session, a total of 2.35 million shares were traded which represents a 2.77% incline from the average session volume which is 2.42 million shares. SLCA had ended its last session trading at $1.48. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SLCA 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $16.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. generated 185.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.91%. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.51% to reach $59.81/share. It started the day trading at $62.42 and traded between $58.63 and $58.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALV’s 50-day SMA is 56.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.29. The stock has a high of $87.01 for the year while the low is $38.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.87%, as 2.81M SLCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.71% of Autoliv Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.14, while the P/B ratio is 2.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 800.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.31% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cevian Capital AB selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,723,649 shares of ALV, with a total valuation of $263,345,090. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ALV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,064,948 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Autoliv Inc. shares by 11.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,165,219 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 216,474 shares of Autoliv Inc. which are valued at $99,621,726. In the same vein, AMF Fonder AB increased its Autoliv Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 258,789 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,830,275 shares and is now valued at $84,210,953. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Autoliv Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.