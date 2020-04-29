Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX), Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

The shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on May 30, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on May 21, 2015. That day the Sidoti set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on April 25, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Northland Securities was of a view that RTIX is Market Perform in its latest report on June 29, 2012. The Benchmark Company thinks that RTIX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.28.

The shares of the company added by 45.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.635 while ending the day at $2.96. During the trading session, a total of 7.67 million shares were traded which represents a -1706.97% decline from the average session volume which is 424700.0 shares. RTIX had ended its last session trading at $2.04. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 RTIX 52-week low price stands at $1.46 while its 52-week high price is $5.67.

The RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. generated 10.95 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $160. Raymond James also rated CTXS as Upgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $124 suggesting that CTXS could surge by 1.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $147.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.26% to reach $144.00/share. It started the day trading at $147.49 and traded between $141.01 and $141.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTXS’s 50-day SMA is 128.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 111.33. The stock has a high of $152.49 for the year while the low is $90.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.02%, as 4.71M RTIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.85% of Citrix Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.81, while the P/B ratio is 21.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 33.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CTXS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -57,752 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,276,672 shares of CTXS, with a total valuation of $2,020,862,922. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CTXS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,524,317,978 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Citrix Systems Inc. shares by 7.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,855,070 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 393,838 shares of Citrix Systems Inc. which are valued at $828,785,159. In the same vein, Elliott Management Corp. increased its Citrix Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 889,072 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,201,928 shares and is now valued at $736,332,908. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Citrix Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.