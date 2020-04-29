Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)

The shares of Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $20.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Remark Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 13, 2016, to Buy the MARK stock while also putting a $8.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 01, 2015. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.44.

The shares of the company added by 22.76% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.3921 while ending the day at $0.50. During the trading session, a total of 24.22 million shares were traded which represents a -377.67% decline from the average session volume which is 5.07 million shares. MARK had ended its last session trading at $0.41. MARK 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $1.46.

The Remark Holdings Inc. generated 656000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. Remark Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $15.60. It started the day trading at $18.25 and traded between $16.46 and $16.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGC’s 50-day SMA is 15.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.62. The stock has a high of $52.74 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.12%, as 38.40M MARK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.08% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.63% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 78.50% of Canopy Growth Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.