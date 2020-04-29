Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

The shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. UBS was of a view that CIG is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CIG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.58.

The shares of the company added by 10.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.60 while ending the day at $1.71. During the trading session, a total of 6.19 million shares were traded which represents a -24.38% decline from the average session volume which is 4.98 million shares. CIG had ended its last session trading at $1.55. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CIG 52-week low price stands at $1.44 while its 52-week high price is $4.03.

The Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais generated 179.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on August 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Morgan Stanley also rated RARE as Upgrade on March 27, 2019, with its price target of $83 suggesting that RARE could surge by 12.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.64% to reach $72.89/share. It started the day trading at $69.88 and traded between $63.67 and $63.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RARE’s 50-day SMA is 51.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.43. The stock has a high of $70.49 for the year while the low is $31.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.12%, as 7.43M CIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.70% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 553.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 55.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more RARE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 5,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,362,695 shares of RARE, with a total valuation of $282,694,539. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more RARE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $268,471,607 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by 4.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,736,484 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -218,887 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. which are valued at $210,441,984. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 36,184 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,491,769 shares and is now valued at $199,569,297. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.