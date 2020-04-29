Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

The shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 30, 2017. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $6 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Broadwind Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2010, to Overweight the BWEN stock while also putting a $6.50 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.20.

The shares of the company added by 17.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.53 while ending the day at $1.63. During the trading session, a total of 10.98 million shares were traded which represents a -25799.46% decline from the average session volume which is 42400.0 shares. BWEN had ended its last session trading at $1.39. Broadwind Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 BWEN 52-week low price stands at $1.12 while its 52-week high price is $2.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Broadwind Energy Inc. generated 2.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%. Broadwind Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.70% to reach $24.88/share. It started the day trading at $26.33 and traded between $25.08 and $25.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AU’s 50-day SMA is 20.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.18. The stock has a high of $27.63 for the year while the low is $11.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.20%, as 3.01M BWEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.88% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.41, while the P/B ratio is 4.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.45% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.