Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC), Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

The shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on August 28, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alphatec Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on August 05, 2019, to Overweight the ATEC stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2017. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 14, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ATEC is Hold in its latest report on August 05, 2015. Northland Capital thinks that ATEC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.95.

The shares of the company added by 15.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.03 while ending the day at $4.54. During the trading session, a total of 989112.0 shares were traded which represents a -49.28% decline from the average session volume which is 662590.0 shares. ATEC had ended its last session trading at $3.94. Alphatec Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ATEC 52-week low price stands at $2.19 while its 52-week high price is $7.93.

The Alphatec Holdings Inc. generated 47.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Alphatec Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $3.66 and traded between $3.33 and $3.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VFF’s 50-day SMA is 3.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.04. The stock has a high of $14.60 for the year while the low is $2.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.47%, as 3.28M ATEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.19% of Village Farms International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 71.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 831.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.57% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 18.62% of Village Farms International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.