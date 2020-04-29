Mixed Analyst Attention: Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG), Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

The shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Packaging Corporation of America, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that PKG is Neutral in its latest report on December 02, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that PKG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $96.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.10.

The shares of the company added by 9.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $91.40 while ending the day at $98.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -55.98% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. PKG had ended its last session trading at $90.16. Packaging Corporation of America currently has a market cap of $9.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.68, with a beta of 1.26. Packaging Corporation of America debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 PKG 52-week low price stands at $71.05 while its 52-week high price is $114.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Packaging Corporation of America generated 679.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -36.0%. Packaging Corporation of America has the potential to record 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on August 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.10% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.22 and traded between $2.50 and $2.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXSQ’s 50-day SMA is 3.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.32. The stock has a high of $6.76 for the year while the low is $2.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 175058.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.06%, as 236,434 PKG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.51% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 548.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.12% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 8.36% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.