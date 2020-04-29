Mixed Analyst Attention: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC), TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

The shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $3 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Sell the HMHC stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Goldman was of a view that HMHC is Sell in its latest report on March 27, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that HMHC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.88.

The shares of the company added by 15.97% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.195 while ending the day at $1.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a -113.41% decline from the average session volume which is 767980.0 shares. HMHC had ended its last session trading at $1.19. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HMHC 52-week low price stands at $1.05 while its 52-week high price is $8.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company generated 296.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.94%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has the potential to record -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) is now rated as Underweight. Keefe Bruyette also rated CGBD as Downgrade on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that CGBD could surge by 10.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.76% to reach $7.81/share. It started the day trading at $7.80 and traded between $7.00 and $7.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGBD’s 50-day SMA is 8.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.67. The stock has a high of $15.28 for the year while the low is $4.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 287810.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.37%, as 197,524 HMHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.35% of TCG BDC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 625.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.07% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of TCG BDC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.