Mixed Analyst Attention: Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 155.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.87.

The shares of the company added by 18.60% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.91 while ending the day at $1.02. During the trading session, a total of 9.8 million shares were traded which represents a -1327.1% decline from the average session volume which is 686540.0 shares. CTXR had ended its last session trading at $0.86. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CTXR 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $1.50.

The Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 2.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 23, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.59% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.45 and traded between $7.61 and $8.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THMO’s 50-day SMA is 4.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.20. The stock has a high of $10.16 for the year while the low is $1.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 100270.24 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 56.90%, as 157,324 CTXR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.07% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 818.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 73.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more THMO shares, increasing its portfolio by 47.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 58,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 183,261 shares of THMO, with a total valuation of $641,414. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… meanwhile bought more THMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,250 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. which are valued at $50,481. In the same vein, Zacks Investment Management, Inc. decreased its ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,419 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,419 shares and is now valued at $36,467. Following these latest developments, around 12.10% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.