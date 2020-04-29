Mixed Analyst Attention: BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO), Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)

The shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $35 price target. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BRP Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. Goldman was of a view that DOOO is Neutral in its latest report on April 24, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that DOOO is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.01.

The shares of the company added by 9.91% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.99 while ending the day at $27.72. During the trading session, a total of 512712.0 shares were traded which represents a -237.44% decline from the average session volume which is 151940.0 shares. DOOO had ended its last session trading at $25.22. DOOO 52-week low price stands at $12.97 while its 52-week high price is $56.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BRP Inc. generated 32.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.94%. BRP Inc. has the potential to record 1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on July 18, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.18% to reach $1.10/share. It started the day trading at $0.48 and traded between $0.43 and $0.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DNN’s 50-day SMA is 0.3163 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4069. The stock has a high of $0.55 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.50%, as 11.48M DOOO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.15% of Denison Mines Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.42% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Denison Mines Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.