Mixed Analyst Attention: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

The shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $15 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Airlines Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on April 21, 2020, to Neutral the AAL stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on April 01, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Berenberg was of a view that AAL is Hold in its latest report on March 27, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that AAL is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.59.

The shares of the company added by 12.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.21 while ending the day at $11.26. During the trading session, a total of 114.64 million shares were traded which represents a -129.98% decline from the average session volume which is 49.85 million shares. AAL had ended its last session trading at $10.02. American Airlines Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.26, with a beta of 1.81. AAL 52-week low price stands at $9.09 while its 52-week high price is $34.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Airlines Group Inc. generated 438.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.78%. American Airlines Group Inc. has the potential to record -12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) is now rated as Overweight. Maxim Group also rated STL as Reiterated on July 26, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that STL could surge by 30.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.74% to reach $16.14/share. It started the day trading at $12.33 and traded between $11.07 and $11.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STL’s 50-day SMA is 12.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.39. The stock has a high of $22.17 for the year while the low is $7.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by 0.00%, as 8.25M AAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.32% of Sterling Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more STL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -548,014 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,418,633 shares of STL, with a total valuation of $192,474,715. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more STL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $177,611,492 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Sterling Bancorp shares by 2.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,267,494 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 345,002 shares of Sterling Bancorp which are valued at $169,995,312. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Sterling Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 380,955 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,432,188 shares and is now valued at $109,016,365. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Sterling Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.