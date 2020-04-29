Mixed Analyst Attention: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY), Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

The shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Accuray Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on November 30, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. JP Morgan was of a view that ARAY is Neutral in its latest report on December 14, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ARAY is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 22, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.49.

The shares of the company added by 9.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.815 while ending the day at $2.08. During the trading session, a total of 692691.0 shares were traded which represents a -9.17% decline from the average session volume which is 634510.0 shares. ARAY had ended its last session trading at $1.90. Accuray Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ARAY 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $4.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Accuray Incorporated generated 99.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Accuray Incorporated has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. ROTH Capital also rated SMED as Initiated on July 24, 2019, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that SMED could surge by 4.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.48% to reach $7.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.63 and traded between $6.11 and $6.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMED’s 50-day SMA is 6.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.74. The stock has a high of $8.20 for the year while the low is $3.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 190310.56 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.31%, as 217,544 ARAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of Sharps Compliance Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 108.41, while the P/B ratio is 3.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 286.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more SMED shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 91,958 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 576,902 shares of SMED, with a total valuation of $4,580,602.

Similarly, Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its Sharps Compliance Corp. shares by 3.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 273,294 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,675 shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. which are valued at $2,169,954. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Sharps Compliance Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,892 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 220,191 shares and is now valued at $1,748,317. Following these latest developments, around 12.70% of Sharps Compliance Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.