MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.73% on 04/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.41 before closing at $2.63. Intraday shares traded counted 1.05 million, which was 35.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.63M. MEIP’s previous close was $2.56 while the outstanding shares total 105.06M. The firm has a beta of 1.51. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.64, with weekly volatility at 6.34% and ATR at 0.26. The MEIP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.72 and a $3.64 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company MEI Pharma Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $268.95 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 106445000 million total, with 9929000 million as their total liabilities.

MEIP were able to record -24.56 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 952000.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of -24.56 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, MEI Pharma Inc. recorded a total of 1.01 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -103.17% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -14.78%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 641000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 367000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 105.06M with the revenue now reading -0.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MEIP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MEIP attractive?

In related news, Director, Reynolds Thomas C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.60, for a total value of 16,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, DRISCOLL FREDERICK W now bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,000. Also, Chief Executive Officer, GOLD DANIEL P PHD bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.60 per share, with a total market value of 30,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Drazba Brian G. now holds 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MEI Pharma Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MEIP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.93.