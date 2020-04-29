Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) moved down -16.24%: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) previous close was $3.51 while the outstanding shares total 29.15M. The firm has a beta of 2.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.87, and a growth ratio of 4.69. MMLP’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -16.24% on 04/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.06 before closing at $2.94. Intraday shares traded counted 1.23 million, which was -244.65% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 356.40K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.42, with weekly volatility at 22.40% and ATR at 0.29. The MMLP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.90 and a $8.10 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Pipelines company Martin Midstream Partners L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $102.32 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 181364000 million total, with 107280000 million as their total liabilities.

MMLP were able to record 45.19 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.56 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 75.81 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. recorded a total of 230.93 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.05% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 22.96%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MMLP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MMLP attractive?

In related news, Senior VP Operations, Shoup Scot A bought 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.16, for a total value of 3,615. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, MARTIN RUBEN S now bought 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,927. Also, Executive VP and CFO, BONDURANT ROBERT D bought 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.16 per share, with a total market value of 5,830. Following this completion of disposal, the Senior VP Operations, Shoup Scot A now holds 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 177. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Martin Midstream Partners L.P.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MMLP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.00.