Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR), Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU)

The shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $18 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Overweight the XHR stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $23.50. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Jefferies was of a view that XHR is Hold in its latest report on October 17, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that XHR is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.86.

The shares of the company added by 8.99% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.77 while ending the day at $9.46. During the trading session, a total of 801017.0 shares were traded which represents a 27.18% incline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. XHR had ended its last session trading at $8.68. XHR 52-week low price stands at $6.28 while its 52-week high price is $23.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. generated 194.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.62%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.45% to reach $3.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.8925 and traded between $0.611 and $0.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSU’s 50-day SMA is 1.2757 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2834. The stock has a high of $5.64 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.81%, as 1.19M XHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.31% of Capital Senior Living Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 182.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Siget LLC bought more CSU shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Siget LLC purchasing 900,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,615,921 shares of CSU, with a total valuation of $2,677,234.

Similarly, Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its Capital Senior Living Corporation shares by 0.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,649,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -26,150 shares of Capital Senior Living Corporation which are valued at $2,116,918. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Capital Senior Living Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,241 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,494,769 shares and is now valued at $866,966. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Capital Senior Living Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.