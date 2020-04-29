Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX), Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

The shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 195.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.91.

The shares of the company added by 11.40% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.77 while ending the day at $7.23. During the trading session, a total of 2.69 million shares were traded which represents a -40.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. TRTX had ended its last session trading at $6.49. TRTX 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $21.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.44%. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.55% to reach $19.60/share. It started the day trading at $6.02 and traded between $5.31 and $5.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDW’s 50-day SMA is 8.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.86. The stock has a high of $25.11 for the year while the low is $4.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.66%, as 2.05M TRTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.17% of Tidewater Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 304.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TDW shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 61,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,966,476 shares of TDW, with a total valuation of $28,082,650. Third Avenue Management LLC meanwhile bought more TDW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,502,646 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Tidewater Inc. shares by 5.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,582,157 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 131,977 shares of Tidewater Inc. which are valued at $18,281,672. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Tidewater Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.