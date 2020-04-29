Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

The shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $14 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Del Taco Restaurants Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2018, to Buy the TACO stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on July 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.50. Maxim Group was of a view that TACO is Buy in its latest report on March 16, 2018. BTIG Research thinks that TACO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 20, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.17.

The shares of the company added by 12.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.96 while ending the day at $5.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -89.8% decline from the average session volume which is 735040.0 shares. TACO had ended its last session trading at $4.93. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 TACO 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $13.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Del Taco Restaurants Inc. generated 1.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Citigroup also rated RDUS as Upgrade on August 29, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that RDUS could surge by 44.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.78% to reach $29.43/share. It started the day trading at $17.91 and traded between $16.33 and $16.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDUS’s 50-day SMA is 15.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.42. The stock has a high of $29.97 for the year while the low is $10.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.22%, as 5.90M TACO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.87% of Radius Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 629.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG bought more RDUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG purchasing 65,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,942,385 shares of RDUS, with a total valuation of $90,251,005. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more RDUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,923,822 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by 17.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,624,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 690,722 shares of Radius Health Inc. which are valued at $60,116,654. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,665 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,188,138 shares and is now valued at $54,445,794. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Radius Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.