Is There A Value in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) And Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

The shares of Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $19 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Impinj Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Buy the PI stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on July 01, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on June 19, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Piper Jaffray was of a view that PI is Overweight in its latest report on February 06, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that PI is worth Sector Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.67.

The shares of the company added by 13.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.84 while ending the day at $23.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -170.81% decline from the average session volume which is 490370.0 shares. PI had ended its last session trading at $20.39. Impinj Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.30 PI 52-week low price stands at $11.47 while its 52-week high price is $40.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Impinj Inc. generated 83.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 130.0%. Impinj Inc. has the potential to record -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $0.339 and traded between $0.295 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FET’s 50-day SMA is 0.3946 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2642. The stock has a high of $6.62 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.35%, as 3.63M PI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.15% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 58.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.80% over the last six months.

This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,780,775 shares of FET, with a total valuation of $3,147,197. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,105,556 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by 8.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,651,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -532,497 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,000,358. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,518,769 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,000,372 shares and is now valued at $708,066. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.