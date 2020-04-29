Is There A Value in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) And Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX)

The shares of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digital Turbine Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that APPS is Buy in its latest report on August 31, 2016. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that APPS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.81.

The shares of the company added by 9.65% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.5001 while ending the day at $6.02. During the trading session, a total of 3.88 million shares were traded which represents a -52.9% decline from the average session volume which is 2.54 million shares. APPS had ended its last session trading at $5.49. Digital Turbine Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 APPS 52-week low price stands at $3.48 while its 52-week high price is $9.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Digital Turbine Inc. generated 33.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Digital Turbine Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that TRNX’s 50-day SMA is 0.2543 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3093. The stock has a high of $4.96 for the year while the low is $0.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.72%, as 2.58M APPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.39% of Taronis Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 42.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TRNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 125,475 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 707,711 shares of TRNX, with a total valuation of $113,234. OxFORD Asset Management LLP meanwhile bought more TRNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,074 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Taronis Technologies Inc. shares by 68.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 152,240 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,122 shares of Taronis Technologies Inc. which are valued at $24,358. In the same vein, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its Taronis Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 146,645 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 105,814 shares and is now valued at $16,930. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Taronis Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.