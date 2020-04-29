Is There A Value in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) And Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

The shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CURO Group Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Buy the CURO stock while also putting a $19 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 160.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.81.

The shares of the company added by 15.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.27 while ending the day at $8.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -171.11% decline from the average session volume which is 531140.0 shares. CURO had ended its last session trading at $7.76. CURO 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $16.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CURO Group Holdings Corp. generated 110.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.67%. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) is now rated as Neutral. BTIG Research also rated PING as Initiated on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that PING could surge by 8.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.92% to reach $25.96/share. It started the day trading at $25.63 and traded between $23.26 and $23.78 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $29.80 for the year while the low is $12.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.33%, as 3.22M CURO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.65% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 692.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.65% over the last six months.

Keenan Capital LLC meanwhile bought more PING shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,626,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares by 53.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,290,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 449,495 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. which are valued at $25,837,211. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 777,748 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 786,260 shares and is now valued at $15,740,925. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.