Is There A Value in Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) And Asanko Gold Inc. (AMEX:AKG)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.40.

The shares of the company added by 36.36% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.6561 while ending the day at $0.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -1754.05% decline from the average session volume which is 55870.0 shares. CTRC had ended its last session trading at $0.66. CTRC 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $4.47.

The Centric Brands Inc. generated 18.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.81%.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Asanko Gold Inc. (AMEX:AKG) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.27% to reach $1.54/share. It started the day trading at $1.21 and traded between $1.11 and $1.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKG’s 50-day SMA is 0.9048 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9029. The stock has a high of $1.28 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 383386.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.18%, as 441,584 CTRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.19% of Asanko Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 507.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sun Valley Gold LLC bought more AKG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sun Valley Gold LLC purchasing 483,810 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,061,857 shares of AKG, with a total valuation of $19,748,743. Ruffer LLP meanwhile bought more AKG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,853,605 worth of shares.

Similarly, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its Asanko Gold Inc. shares by 3.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,883,960 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -802,020 shares of Asanko Gold Inc. which are valued at $17,244,560. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Asanko Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.