Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)?

The shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2019, to Neutral the SMLP stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Underperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Robert W. Baird was of a view that SMLP is Neutral in its latest report on March 07, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SMLP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.46.

The shares of the company added by 29.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.8801 while ending the day at $1.15. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -161.15% decline from the average session volume which is 597620.0 shares. SMLP had ended its last session trading at $0.88. Summit Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SMLP 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $8.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Midstream Partners LP generated 32.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.12%. Summit Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $260. Barclays also rated VRTX as Initiated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $271 suggesting that VRTX could surge by 4.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $268.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.30% to reach $269.77/share. It started the day trading at $269.95 and traded between $250.43 and $256.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRTX’s 50-day SMA is 237.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 208.84. The stock has a high of $277.80 for the year while the low is $164.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.94%, as 3.42M SMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.32% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 57.01, while the P/B ratio is 10.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more VRTX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -1,764,208 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,525,905 shares of VRTX, with a total valuation of $5,835,939,095. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more VRTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,447,404,579 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares by 0.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,649,326 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 91,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which are valued at $4,675,557,122. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 145,718 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,719,862 shares and is now valued at $3,264,641,163. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.