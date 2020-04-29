Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT), DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)?

The shares of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $10 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Redwood Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $17.50. JMP Securities was of a view that RWT is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on March 04, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that RWT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.42.

The shares of the company added by 11.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.59 while ending the day at $3.86. During the trading session, a total of 5.88 million shares were traded which represents a -34.8% decline from the average session volume which is 4.36 million shares. RWT had ended its last session trading at $3.46. Redwood Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $444.02 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.10, with a beta of 1.15. RWT 52-week low price stands at $2.14 while its 52-week high price is $18.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Redwood Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $330. Even though the stock has been trading at $335.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.42% to reach $288.06/share. It started the day trading at $338.00 and traded between $312.15 and $313.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXCM’s 50-day SMA is 272.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 208.76. The stock has a high of $344.55 for the year while the low is $113.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.56%, as 4.55M RWT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.95% of DexCom Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 289.50, while the P/B ratio is 32.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 112.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DXCM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 69,591 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,378,694 shares of DXCM, with a total valuation of $2,256,130,933. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more DXCM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,870,663,120 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its DexCom Inc. shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,815,299 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,022 shares of DexCom Inc. which are valued at $1,296,615,562. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its DexCom Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,703,160 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,582,068 shares and is now valued at $1,233,813,450. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of DexCom Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.