Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT), Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)?

The shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Underperform the EPRT stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the CapitalOne set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EPRT is Buy in its latest report on June 11, 2019. Berenberg thinks that EPRT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.21.

The shares of the company added by 9.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.12 while ending the day at $12.68. During the trading session, a total of 2.85 million shares were traded which represents a -73.95% decline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. EPRT had ended its last session trading at $11.58. EPRT 52-week low price stands at $6.08 while its 52-week high price is $29.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.249 and traded between $0.221 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOPS’s 50-day SMA is 0.2599 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5930. The stock has a high of $14.70 for the year while the low is $0.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 443.32%, as 2.54M EPRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.71% of Top Ships Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 37.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -92.15% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,685,555 shares of TOPS, with a total valuation of $414,647. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more TOPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $196,606 worth of shares.

Similarly, IFP Advisors, Inc. decreased its Top Ships Inc. shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12 shares of Top Ships Inc. which are valued at $0. In the same vein, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… decreased its Top Ships Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0.