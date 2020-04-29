Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)?

The shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Embraer S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. Credit Suisse was of a view that ERJ is Neutral in its latest report on January 22, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that ERJ is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.20.

The shares of the company added by 9.98% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.605 while ending the day at $5.95. During the trading session, a total of 6.4 million shares were traded which represents a -183.36% decline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. ERJ had ended its last session trading at $5.41. Embraer S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ERJ 52-week low price stands at $4.90 while its 52-week high price is $20.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Embraer S.A. generated 1.16 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Embraer S.A. has the potential to record -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on March 29, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.00% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.49 and traded between $1.17 and $1.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRML’s 50-day SMA is 0.9340 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7400. The stock has a high of $1.59 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.02%, as 2.20M ERJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.35% of Vermillion Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 179.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 74.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 130.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,825,289 shares of VRML, with a total valuation of $8,174,640. Seamark Capital LP meanwhile bought more VRML shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,580,130 worth of shares.

Similarly, Birchview Capital LP decreased its Vermillion Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,221,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Vermillion Inc. which are valued at $2,680,648. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Vermillion Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.