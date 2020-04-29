Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL), 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII)?

The shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delek Logistics Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Equal Weight the DKL stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $33. Wells Fargo was of a view that DKL is Market Perform in its latest report on March 01, 2018. Barclays thinks that DKL is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 239.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.12.

The shares of the company added by 10.91% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.34 while ending the day at $18.71. During the trading session, a total of 716924.0 shares were traded which represents a -198.12% decline from the average session volume which is 240480.0 shares. DKL had ended its last session trading at $16.87. DKL 52-week low price stands at $5.51 while its 52-week high price is $33.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Delek Logistics Partners LP generated 5.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.92%. Delek Logistics Partners LP has the potential to record 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on October 16, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11.50. It started the day trading at $1.08 and traded between $0.91 and $0.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XXII’s 50-day SMA is 0.7804 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3786. The stock has a high of $2.46 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.13%, as 13.42M DKL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.89% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 35.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more XXII shares, increasing its portfolio by 66.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 5,445,917 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,691,126 shares of XXII, with a total valuation of $10,268,345. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more XXII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,694,727 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its 22nd Century Group Inc. shares by 10.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,848,676 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 545,384 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. which are valued at $4,386,507. In the same vein, Empery Asset Management LP increased its 22nd Century Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 798,882 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,801,118 shares and is now valued at $4,350,839. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.