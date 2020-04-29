Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)?

The shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $70 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2019, to Buy the DCPH stock while also putting a $77 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. That day the SVB Leerink set price target on the stock to $34. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that DCPH is Buy in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Jefferies thinks that DCPH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $69.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 182.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.74.

The shares of the company added by 16.12% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $54.48 while ending the day at $56.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a -202.68% decline from the average session volume which is 601210.0 shares. DCPH had ended its last session trading at $48.40. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.90 DCPH 52-week low price stands at $19.88 while its 52-week high price is $71.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 120.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.58%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. BMO Capital Markets also rated TWOU as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that TWOU could surge by 22.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.74% to reach $28.36/share. It started the day trading at $23.74 and traded between $21.77 and $21.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWOU’s 50-day SMA is 22.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.58. The stock has a high of $63.07 for the year while the low is $11.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.32%, as 8.62M DCPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.96% of 2U Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more TWOU shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 847,722 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,697,184 shares of TWOU, with a total valuation of $120,894,244. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TWOU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $118,283,378 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Priv… increased its 2U Inc. shares by 129.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,266,173 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,973,176 shares of 2U Inc. which are valued at $111,748,191. In the same vein, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its 2U Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 148,477 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,220,253 shares and is now valued at $110,773,769. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of 2U Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.