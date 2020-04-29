Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC), Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)?

The shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SmileDirectClub Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Neutral the SDC stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Underperform rating by Wolfe Research in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Craig Hallum was of a view that SDC is Buy in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Goldman thinks that SDC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.47.

The shares of the company added by 24.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.13 while ending the day at $6.71. During the trading session, a total of 32.12 million shares were traded which represents a -288.34% decline from the average session volume which is 8.27 million shares. SDC had ended its last session trading at $5.39. SmileDirectClub Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 SDC 52-week low price stands at $3.64 while its 52-week high price is $21.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SmileDirectClub Inc. generated 547.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. SmileDirectClub Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that OBCI’s 50-day SMA is 4.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.71. The stock has a high of $8.35 for the year while the low is $2.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 89223.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -49.28%, as 45,254 SDC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.96, while the P/B ratio is 2.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 324.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 70.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 93.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Essex Investment Management Co. L… bought more OBCI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Essex Investment Management Co. L… purchasing 5,283 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 146,567 shares of OBCI, with a total valuation of $710,850. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more OBCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $298,634 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (Investment … decreased its Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 47,415 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. which are valued at $229,963. Following these latest developments, around 61.67% of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.