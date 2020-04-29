Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)?

The shares of MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MFA Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by JMP Securities in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.25. Wedbush was of a view that MFA is Outperform in its latest report on October 10, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MFA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 462.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.00.

The shares of the company added by 9.76% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.66 while ending the day at $1.80. During the trading session, a total of 33.2 million shares were traded which represents a -7.77% decline from the average session volume which is 30.81 million shares. MFA had ended its last session trading at $1.64. MFA Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $835.61 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.40, with a beta of 1.56. MFA 52-week low price stands at $0.32 while its 52-week high price is $8.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. MFA Financial Inc. has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Citigroup also rated PBYI as Downgrade on May 10, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that PBYI could surge by 15.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.36% to reach $12.13/share. It started the day trading at $11.65 and traded between $10.28 and $10.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBYI’s 50-day SMA is 9.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.42. The stock has a high of $33.70 for the year while the low is $5.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.29%, as 8.44M MFA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.29% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PBYI shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 491,452 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,920,811 shares of PBYI, with a total valuation of $33,091,645. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more PBYI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,600,363 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 11.30% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.