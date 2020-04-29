Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR), Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)?

The shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iStar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2018. JMP Securities was of a view that STAR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on April 05, 2017. Keefe Bruyette thinks that STAR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.55.

The shares of the company added by 13.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.58 while ending the day at $9.46. During the trading session, a total of 825784.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.92% incline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. STAR had ended its last session trading at $8.33. STAR 52-week low price stands at $5.48 while its 52-week high price is $17.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 63.38%. iStar Inc. has the potential to record -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is now rated as Hold. Credit Suisse also rated ZS as Downgrade on April 23, 2020, with its price target of $75 suggesting that ZS could surge by 1.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $70.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.32% to reach $67.62/share. It started the day trading at $71.20 and traded between $66.26 and $66.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZS’s 50-day SMA is 57.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.54. The stock has a high of $89.54 for the year while the low is $35.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.82%, as 9.63M STAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.67% of Zscaler Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 55.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZS shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 608,626 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,045,045 shares of ZS, with a total valuation of $367,901,439. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC meanwhile bought more ZS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $234,109,979 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP increased its Zscaler Inc. shares by 36.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,074,802 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 814,832 shares of Zscaler Inc. which are valued at $187,132,450. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Zscaler Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,511,504 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,815,900 shares and is now valued at $171,375,674. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Zscaler Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.