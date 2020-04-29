Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF), electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)?

The shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $19 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Buy the ELF stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Jefferies was of a view that ELF is Buy in its latest report on October 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that ELF is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.95.

The shares of the company added by 10.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.49 while ending the day at $12.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a -21.68% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. ELF had ended its last session trading at $11.31. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 ELF 52-week low price stands at $7.58 while its 52-week high price is $20.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The e.l.f. Beauty Inc. generated 74.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 110.53%. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ECOR as Resumed on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that ECOR could surge by 78.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.61% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.08 and traded between $0.9401 and $0.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ECOR’s 50-day SMA is 0.7940 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5339. The stock has a high of $6.45 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.05%, as 1.61M ELF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.80% of electroCore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ECOR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 532 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 841,003 shares of ECOR, with a total valuation of $798,953. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ECOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $511,433 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its electroCore Inc. shares by 2.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 211,849 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,190 shares of electroCore Inc. which are valued at $201,257. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its electroCore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 35,001 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 161,578 shares and is now valued at $153,499. Following these latest developments, around 7.80% of electroCore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.