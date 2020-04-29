Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY), GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)?

The shares of Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Century Casinos Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2018, to Buy the CNTY stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2017. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Buy rating by Singular Research in its report released on November 24, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.25. Brean Capital was of a view that CNTY is Buy in its latest report on March 31, 2015. Roth Capital thinks that CNTY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 16, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 294.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.51.

The shares of the company added by 15.36% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.6132 while ending the day at $3.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a -192.47% decline from the average session volume which is 572880.0 shares. CNTY had ended its last session trading at $3.45. Century Casinos Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CNTY 52-week low price stands at $1.01 while its 52-week high price is $10.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Century Casinos Inc. generated 54.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.97%. Century Casinos Inc. has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70.30. Deutsche Bank also rated GDS as Initiated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that GDS could surge by 87.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.80% to reach $447.95/share. It started the day trading at $59.38 and traded between $55.69 and $55.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GDS’s 50-day SMA is 56.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.07. The stock has a high of $65.34 for the year while the low is $30.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.21%, as 13.18M CNTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 77.10% of GDS Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.06% over the last six months.

This move now sees The 12 West Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,941,879 shares of GDS, with a total valuation of $634,300,726. American Century Investment Manag… meanwhile bought more GDS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $451,965,192 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its GDS Holdings Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,730,659 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of GDS Holdings Limited which are valued at $332,206,302. In the same vein, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its GDS Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 638,220 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,249,228 shares and is now valued at $188,357,747. Following these latest developments, around 72.75% of GDS Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.