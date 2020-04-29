Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH), CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)?

The shares of NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on November 17, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $5 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NantHealth Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2016. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR Capital in its report released on June 27, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 473.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.08.

The shares of the company added by 22.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.12 while ending the day at $2.58. During the trading session, a total of 701326.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.01% decline from the average session volume which is 694320.0 shares. NH had ended its last session trading at $2.11. NH 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $2.75.

The NantHealth Inc. generated 5.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -63.64%.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Evercore ISI also rated CRSP as Downgrade on February 03, 2020, with its price target of $52 suggesting that CRSP could surge by 29.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.51% to reach $74.25/share. It started the day trading at $56.09 and traded between $51.67 and $52.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRSP’s 50-day SMA is 46.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.13. The stock has a high of $74.00 for the year while the low is $32.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.22%, as 3.60M NH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.49% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.09, while the P/B ratio is 3.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 994.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nikko Asset Management Americas, … bought more CRSP shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nikko Asset Management Americas, … purchasing 272,139 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,049,553 shares of CRSP, with a total valuation of $129,331,543. ARK Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more CRSP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,390,890 worth of shares.

Similarly, Federated Global Investment Manag… increased its CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares by 46.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,261,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 400,037 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG which are valued at $53,508,697. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 411,929 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,110,172 shares and is now valued at $47,082,395. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.