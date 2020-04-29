Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)?

The shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $53 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lennar Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2020, to Neutral the LEN stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on March 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. JP Morgan was of a view that LEN is Neutral in its latest report on March 18, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that LEN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 66.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.44.

The shares of the company added by 9.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $47.62 while ending the day at $49.52. During the trading session, a total of 4.67 million shares were traded which represents a -14.44% decline from the average session volume which is 4.08 million shares. LEN had ended its last session trading at $45.36. Lennar Corporation currently has a market cap of $14.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.25, with a beta of 1.32. LEN 52-week low price stands at $25.42 while its 52-week high price is $71.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lennar Corporation generated 798.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.36%. Lennar Corporation has the potential to record 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BNFT as Downgrade on February 27, 2019, with its price target of $58 suggesting that BNFT could surge by 57.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.84% to reach $23.57/share. It started the day trading at $11.60 and traded between $9.855 and $9.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNFT’s 50-day SMA is 10.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.93. The stock has a high of $41.92 for the year while the low is $6.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.75%, as 3.36M LEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.40% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 595.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BNFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 751,578 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,871,394 shares of BNFT, with a total valuation of $25,584,121.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Benefitfocus Inc. shares by 2.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,420,972 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 61,913 shares of Benefitfocus Inc. which are valued at $21,570,861. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Benefitfocus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 805,543 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,083,664 shares and is now valued at $18,565,446. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Benefitfocus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.