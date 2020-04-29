Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.61.

The shares of the company added by 10.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.06 while ending the day at $2.25. During the trading session, a total of 4.88 million shares were traded which represents a 3.58% incline from the average session volume which is 5.06 million shares. CLNY had ended its last session trading at $2.04. CLNY 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $6.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Colony Capital Inc. has the potential to record 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.72% to reach $5.92/share. It started the day trading at $3.16 and traded between $2.86 and $2.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZIOP’s 50-day SMA is 2.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.23. The stock has a high of $7.25 for the year while the low is $1.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.09%, as 30.85M CLNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.60% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.63% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MSD Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,151,516 shares of ZIOP, with a total valuation of $37,121,214. Miller Value Partners LLC meanwhile sold more ZIOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,198,876 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares by 13.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,269,028 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,431,969 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. which are valued at $30,059,119. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 187,369 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,511,626 shares and is now valued at $25,753,484. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.