Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)?

The shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capstone Turbine Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on June 15, 2018. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $3. ROTH Capital was of a view that CPST is Buy in its latest report on September 18, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that CPST is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.49.

The shares of the company added by 36.67% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.51 while ending the day at $2.05. During the trading session, a total of 830956.0 shares were traded which represents a -447.69% decline from the average session volume which is 151720.0 shares. CPST had ended its last session trading at $1.50. Capstone Turbine Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CPST 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $9.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Capstone Turbine Corporation generated 16.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.69%. Capstone Turbine Corporation has the potential to record -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Compass Point also rated PNNT as Downgrade on May 03, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that PNNT could surge by 37.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.26% to reach $5.04/share. It started the day trading at $3.47 and traded between $3.12 and $3.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PNNT’s 50-day SMA is 3.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.75. The stock has a high of $7.19 for the year while the low is $1.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 218056.38 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.20%, as 235,937 CPST shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.46, while the P/B ratio is 0.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 656.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.03% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.62% of PennantPark Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.